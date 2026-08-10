Amy Adams Once Help Saved a Stabbing Victim’s Life

Amy Adams recalled a dramatic encounter in Santa Monica in which she and her father helped save a man who suffered a serious neck wound after a stabbing.

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Adams shared the story during a June 22 episode of the “SmartLess” podcast, hosted by Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett. The actress said she, her husband Darren Le Gallo, their daughter and her father had just left one of their favorite restaurants when they encountered a chaotic scene.

People nearby screamed that a man was dying. “These people were screaming, and a guy was walking, and they were yelling, ‘He’s dying!’ And my husband’s like, ‘That’s blood!’” she shared.

“I was like, ‘Darren, you stay here with our daughter.’ [My dad and I] ran over and he’d been stabbed in the neck. So he was bleeding and his friends were freaking out.”

Amy Adams Used Beach Towels To Stabilize Stabbed Man

Adams said the man had suffered a stab wound to his neck. She and her father carried beach towels and used them to apply pressure to the wound.

Continuing the story, she said, “I’m sitting there somehow going, ‘You need to calm your pulse rate. Take a deep breath in.’ Like, I literally was just so focused. I was like, ‘The more you struggle, the faster you’re going to bleed. Just lay down. Let’s elevate this.”

Thanks to her efforts, the man survived.

About a year later, Adams encountered him again at a restaurant. A man approached her and mentioned hearing a story about Adams and her father helping someone after a stabbing. Adams initially treated the conversation as a funny coincidence. She soon realized that the man standing in front of her had actually been the person they helped.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s you!’ And it was him. And he was all teary and he had his son with him. It was so crazy.”

What’s even crazier is that this isn’t the first time Amy Adams has helped an injured bystander, having aided a gunshot victim by creating a makeshift tourniquet.