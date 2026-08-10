Hulu Makes Big Decision About ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Following Months of Cast Drama

Despite nearly six months of cast member drama, Hulu has decided to renew The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives for season 6..

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Castmate and MomToker Layla Taylor was the first to confirm the news while appearing on Hulu’s Get Real podcast.

“We’re not done with season 5 and we’re flming for season 6 right now,” Taylor told the podcast’s host, Amanda Hirsch.

The reality TV star further spoke about the show’s exhausting film schedule.

“But honestly, it makes sense. It’s so hard,” she pointed out. “We have this battle that we all of us girls talk about that when we’re not filming, I miss it. And I honestly get kind of bored, and so much happens too conveniently when the cameras go down. So, it’s like at this point, just let’s just film the whole year.”

The show was hit with multiple obstacles during its season 5 filming. Hulu was forced to halt production after several cast members refused to work with Taylor Frankie Paul during her domestic violence investigation. She was accused of being abusive towards her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

A source shared with PEOPLE in May that confessionals for the season were being filmed. A few months later, it was confirmed that Paul was set to film the show’s opening credits. However, she would not be filming any additional content for season 5.

Another insider predicted last month that Paul would likely be filming separately from the other cast members for the season intro.

Paul Finishes 2023 Domestic Violence Arrest Probation As ‘Secret Lives’ Gets Renewed

Along with the renewal, Paul recently finished her probation for the 2023 domestic violence arrest.

“Three years probation complete,” she wrote in a post on Instagram late last week. “All my PO’s said it was one of the longest probations they had seen for first time offense. Back then I wasn’t even aware of what DV was. Unfortunately many will experience it as many already have.”

Paul pleaded guilty to assault as part of a plea deal during her 2023 domestic violence arrest. Law enforcement was called to Paul’s home amid a physical altercation between her and Mortensen. All charges, including child abuse, were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Last week, a judge downgraded Paul’s aggravated assault felony charge to a Class A misdemeanor, confirming that she was no longer on probation.

“DV is a sneaky cycle to get stuck in because by the time you realize what actually is happening you’re already stuck in it,” Paul noted in her Instagram post. “I don’t care if you see me as the villain or victim. This all surfacing the way it viciously and vindictively did, has been hell on earth and if I didn’t have the support I have I don’t think I would have made it through.”

She then noted, “However those same people not only get to see they failed to destroy me, but they freed me. You can see who’s educated from the not… this has been by the textbook for millions to watch.”

Paul also shared photos of her various court appearances.