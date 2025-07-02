‘SNL’ Alum Involved in Car Accident

An international SNL alum was forced to halt all of her activities after being involved in a minor car accident last month.

According to AllKPop, Joo Hyun-young was in a vehicle being driven by her manager, heading to the set of her upcoming film at the time of the crash. The car accident occurred on a highway in Hadong County, South Gyeongsang Province.

Although the SNL Korea alum sustained some injuries in the car accident, none were severe.

Actress Joo Hyun-young (Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

In a statement about the situation, Hyun-young’s agency, AIMC, shared, “Joo Hyun Young was involved in a minor car accident while heading to a filming schedule. Based on medical advice that rest and treatment are needed, we are currently adjusting her filming schedule so that she can focus on recovery over the next few days.”

SBS PowerFM radio also reported that 12 o’clock with Joo Hyun-young temporarily featured special guest DJs while the actress recovered.

The actress is filming the upcoming drama Ms. Incognito, which is set to premiere later this year.

The SNL Korea Alum Speaks out Following Car Accident

Days after the car accident, the SNL Korea alum opened up about the incident.

“It’s embarrassingly good,” she explained when asked about her current physical condition. “After getting hurt. I took some time and devoted myself to recovery. And because A-young was a radio DJ, I was able to completely empty my thoughts and rest, and it was a time to recharge and cheer up.”

Hyun Young then spoke about moving on from SNL Korea, and said she was interested in appearing as a host. “I really wanted to do SNL Korea crew since high school, rather than the host. Looking at the crew with director Jang Jin, I thought I wanted to be [among] them. So I wanted to have so much fun.”

The actress went on to discuss her transition from comedic acting to horror acting. “Both are difficult, but scary things are harder for me,” she pointed out. “To be honest, I liked to make my friends laugh from a young age and [it] was a mood maker. But I think it’s difficult to make scary because I think it needs to go a little deeper.”