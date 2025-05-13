Morgan Wallen Breaks Silence About Abrupt ‘SNL’ Exit

A little over a month after making headlines about his abrupt SNL exit, Morgan Wallen breaks his silence about the shocking televised moment.

While appearing on Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley, the country music hitmaker clarified why he walked off the SNL stage before the show ended.

When asked if SNL made him, Wallen said, “No, I was just ready to go home. I’d been there all week.”

The singer then chucked when Pressley asked, “Are you handy? Could you fix a TV – if it was on SNL?” Morgan replied, “I could change it, for sure.”

Morgan Wallen appeared as the musical guest of SNL on March 29. As the credits started rolling, the country singer was seen waving to the cast before unexpectedly walking off the stage.

It’s tradition that the musical guest and the SNL episode’s host, Mikey Madison, stay on stage and mingle with the cast throughout the closing credits.

Following his quick exit, Wallen took to his Instagram Stories and shared a photo of a plane. “Get me back to God’s country,” he wrote as the photo’s caption.

‘SNL’ Cast and Crew Addressed Morgan Wallen’s Unexpected Departure

In the following episode of SNL, “Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost joked about Morgan Wallen.

“Money is leaving the stock market faster than Morgan Wallen at goodnight,” Jost declared.

James Austin Johnson’s President Donald Trump also stated on stage during the episode’s cold opening, “Get me to God’s country.”

Longtime SNL castmate Kenan Thompson further spoke about the situation to Entertainment Weekly.

“We’re so used to everybody just turning around and high-fiving us,” Thompson pointed out. “Everybody’s saying, ‘Good job, good job, good job.’ So when there’s a departure from that, it’s like, hmm, I wonder what that’s about?”

Thompson also shared his thoughts about the country singer’s “Get me to God’s country” post. “The ‘God’s country’ of it all is strange because it’s like, what are you trying to say?” he noted. “You trying to say that we are not in God’s country? We’re not all in God’s country? We’re not all under God’s umbrella? That’s not necessarily my favorite.”