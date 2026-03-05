Former Reality TV Star’s Husband Vows to ‘Desperately’ Fight For His Family Following Affair Confession

Nearly two months after confessing he had an affair, Katie Bates’ husband, Travis Clark, vowed to “desperately” fight for his marriage with the former reality TV star and their family.

Videos by Suggest

In a January 2025 Instagram Stories post, Travis admitted to the affair.

“This is hard to write, but I own the truth, and I owe an apology,” he shared. “I was unfaithful to my wife. I had an affair and repeatedly broke her trust. There is no excuse for what I did. This was my failure and my responsibility alone.”

He then shared, “I know that words don’t begin to express the damage I caused or the depth of the hurt I’ve brought into her life, but I am truly sorry. I’m sorry for the pain, humiliation, and betrayal I caused my wife through my choices. I understand that an apology doesn’t repair what I broke, and forgiveness is not something I deserve or can ask for.”

In the latest update about his marriage, Travis said, “I’ve been sitting in what I did for a couple months now, and I feel so much inside but it’s hard to find the right words.”

Travis then said he was disappointed, ashamed, and disgusted with himself following the affair.

“The last couple months have been humbling,” he admitted. “A lot of hard work, therapy, time with God… I know I’m not owed anything, but I am desperately fighting for my wife and my family every single day. Thank you to everyone who has prayed for our family.”

Travis’s confession also occurred just days after he and Katie announced they experienced a miscarriage.

Katie Is Currently ‘Intensive’ Therapy Program After Pregnancy Loss and Travis’ Infidelity Confession

Travis’ vow comes just days after Katie announced she is entering an “intensive” therapy program.

“I’ve wanted to come on here and say something for a while, but I honestly haven’t really known how to put words to any of this,” she explained in a recent Instagram Stories post. “This year didn’t start how I thought it would.”

The Bringing up Bates alum also shared, “It’s been really heavy and emotional in ways I wasn’t prepared for. Some days I feel OK and steady. And other days it’s hard to even leave the house.”

“I do want to say thank you, though,” she continued. “The love, prayers, and messages I’ve received have meant more than I can explain. I don’t always know how to respond, but please know I see it, and I’m grateful.”



She then stated that being a mom to her and Travis’s children, Hailey and Harvey, and finding “little pieces” of a normal life has been “so grounding” for her.



