Former Reality TV Star’s Husband Admits to Cheating Following Miscarriage News

A former reality TV star’s husband admitted to cheating after she announced that she recently experienced a miscarriage.

In a post on his Instagram Stories over the weekend, Travis Clark, the husband of Bringing Up Bates star Katie Bates, revealed his infidelity.

“This is hard to write, but I own the truth, and I owe an apology,” Clark wrote, per E! News. “I was unfaithful to my wife. I had an affair and repeatedly broke her trust. There is no excuse for what I did. This was my failure and my responsibility alone.”

The former reality TV star’s husband then wrote, “I know that words don’t begin to express the damage I caused or the depth of the hurt I’ve brought into her life, but I am truly sorry. I’m sorry for the pain, humiliation, and betrayal I caused my wife through my choices. I understand that an apology doesn’t repair what I broke, and forgiveness is not something I deserve or can ask for.”

Clark further explained that he was “taking responsibility” by getting help. He said he hoped the help would help him “become a more honest and accountable man.”

“I ask for privacy and grace for Katie,” he added. “As she processes this in her own time.”

The couple has been married since 2021 and shares two children, Hailey, 2, and Harvey,1. They were expecting their third child, but Bates revealed she miscarried during the pregnancy.

Bates announced the miscarriage one day before Clark’s confession. In the video posted on her Instagram, Bates shared the moment she discovered she was pregnant and revealed the news to Clark. The video further showed the children’s reaction and the doctor’s appointment.

The post then shawed her holding hards iwth a loved one as she quietly revealed, “I just lost my baby.”

Katie Bates Breaks Her Silence Following the Miscarriage and Her Husband’s Confession

Days after Clark admitted to cheating on her, Bates resurfaced on social media.

“This is not how I imagined beginning this year or this new season of our lives,” she wrote in a statement on Instagram. “This has been an incredibly painful time for me and for our family.”

She then wrote, “As many now know, our marriage has been deeply hurt, and my trust has been broken. Right now, I am taking life one day at a time and focusing on what matters: our children, their future, and my own healing.”

Bates also wrote that she is truly thankful for the love, prayers, and support her followers have shown since the news broke. She further spoke about Clark’s infidelity.

“After privately expressing deep regret and sorrow for his actions, Travis told me he felt it was important to publicly take accountability for what he has done,” she wrote. “And I support his decision and desire for transparency.”

Bates stated that she and Clark are working through the situation privately.

“I am also being supported by legal counsel,” she clarified. “This is not a quick or easy process, and it is not one I am taking lightly. Every decision about our future will be made slowly and carefully, with what is best for our family and our children as the highest priority.”

Bates added she believes in God’s power to restore and her heart’s desire to preserve their marriage. She asked for privacy.