Reality TV Star Enters ‘Intensive’ Therapy Program After Pregnancy Loss and Husband’s Infidelity

Weeks after she suffered a pregnancy loss and her husband, Travis Clark, admitted to infidelity, former reality TV star Katie Bates has entered an intensive therapy program.

In a recent Instagram Stories post, the Bringing up Bates alum confirmed the news.

“I’ve wanted to come on here and say something for a while but I honestly haven’t really known how to put words to any of this,” she explained, per E! News. “This year didn’t start how I thought it would.”

She further shared, “It’s been really heavy and emotional in ways I wasn’t prepared for. Some days I feel okay and steady. And other days it’s hard to even leave the house.”

Noting she is taking everything one day at a time, Bates wrote, “I do want to say thank you though. The love, prayers, and messages I’ve received have meant more than I can explain. I don’t always know how to respond, but please know I see it and I’m grateful.”

Bates then spoke out about the therapy program.

“I’m getting ready to attend my first four day therapy intensive,” she noted. “I don’t really feel equipped to handle something like this on my own, so getting help feels important. I know I can’t [pour] into anything else well if I’m not actually working through this in a healthy way.”

She also pointed out that being a mom to her children, Hailey and Harvey, and finding “little pieces” of a normal life has been “so grounding” for her.

“I’m not very good at expressing my emotions, so this probably feels scattered,” Bates admitted. “But I’m trying to lean on God, and He has brought me so much comfort.”

She ended the post by adding that she doesn’t know how much she’ll share while “walking through” everything.

Bates Previously Stated that Her Marriage Has Been ‘Deeply Hurt’ By Her Husband’s Infidelity

Along with announcing the loss of her latest pregnancy, Bates spoke out about Clark’s infidelity after he publicly admitted everything.

She stated that the marriage “has been deeply hurt” by Clark’s actions. However, she also noted that she was still hoping to “preserve” the marriage.

“We are working through this privately, seeking counsel both together and individually as we try to determine the best path forward for our family,” Bates said. “I am also being supported by legal counsel. This is not a quick or easy process, and it is not one I am taking lightly.”