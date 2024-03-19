Ex-Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Spotted Dining With Mystery Brunette, Sparks Dating Rumors

Rumor has it that the six-time Super Bowl champ, Bill Belichick, was spotted wining and dining a mysterious lady recently. Instagram gossip central DeuxMoi obtained a photo of the former New England Patriots at a fancy restaurant with a dark-haired beauty.

According to a source on DeuxMoi, the ex-New England Patriots coach was spotted at Contessa in Boston with an unidentified brunette. The encounter was deemed a date due to Belichick’s smile and the woman’s shoes in the surfaced photo.

The reported date follows his September 2023 separation from his long-term partner, Linda Holliday, a former television presenter who serves as the president of Belichick’s foundation.

The six-time Super Bowl champion was formerly married to his ex-wife, Debby, with whom he has three children. Their marriage lasted from 1977 to 2006.

While maintaining privacy about her personal life, Holliday sporadically offered glimpses into her relationship with Belichick on Instagram. She shared photos of them dancing, dining, and socializing with NFL legends. These posts are still visible on her Instagram page.

According to Pro Football Network, Belichick owns a residence in Hingham, located near Boston on the South Shore of Massachusetts Bay, with an estimated value of $1.9 million.

Reportedly, he also possesses a compound comprising six houses in Nantucket valued at over $10 million.

Bill Belichick is Reportedly Still on the Hunt for a Coaching Position

Belichick parted ways with the Patriots after 24 seasons in January. The Patriots appointed Jerod Mayo as the franchise’s 15th head coach, following his five seasons as the linebackers coach under Belichick.

Mayo spent eight seasons playing for the Patriots and achieved a Super Bowl victory with Belichick in 2015. Following several interviews with the Atlanta Falcons, the team ultimately appointed Raheem Morris as its new head coach.

Belichick holds the third position in NFL history with 301 wins. He achieved 36 victories during his initial head coaching stint with the Cleveland Browns from 1991-95.

Despite this success, the Patriots have faced challenges in recent years. They reached the postseason only once since the departure of their long-standing franchise quarterback, Tom Brady, in 2020.

New England clinched the AFC East title in nearly every season of Brady’s 20-year stint. All except for the 2008 season when he sustained a season-ending injury early on.