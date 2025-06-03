Former NFL Star’s Son ‘Unexpectedly’ Dies At The Age Of 20

A 20-year-old college football player, Chase Stegall, unexpectedly died in a tragic turn of events. Chase happens to be the son of Milton Stegall, a former NFL star who also played for the Canadian Football League (CFL).

DePaulia Online confirmed the news of Chase’s passing on its website. According to an email sent by DePaul President Rob Manuel, Chase died in Sanctuary Hall, located at DePaul University’s Lincoln Park campus, on the morning of Monday, June 2. Furthermore, as per Manuel, Chase “passed away unexpectedly.”

“Chase was known for his warmth, strength of character, and vibrant presence – qualities that touched the lives of many both on and off the field,” Manuel said. “His loss is deeply felt by his teammates, coaches, classmates, faculty, staff, and all who knew him. We extend our heartfelt prayers and deepest sympathies to Chase’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

As per DePaulia Online, Chase was a sophomore midfielder from Atlanta, Georgia. During this season, he played in 16 of the 17 games DePaul played.

Tributes

DePaul Men’s Soccer addressed his death on social media, with many more expressing their condolences in the comments.

“We are devastated to share the passing of our brother, Chase Stegall,” the soccer team said. “Our heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends and everyone who knew him and loved him.”

“He will forever be a Blue Demon.”

Chase Stegall is survived by his parents, Milton and Darlene, as we as Collin, his brother.

Milton Stegall, Chase’s father, played three seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals. He would then play 14 years for the CFL’s team, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, retiring in 2009. Three years later, he was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

In a touching gesture and tribute to Chase, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers posted a picture of the 20-year-old, extending its condolences to Milton and his family.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the sudden and tragic passing of Chase Stegall, beloved son of Blue Bombers legend Milt Stegall,” Winnipeg Blue Bombers President and CEO Wade Miller wrote.

“Our hearts go out to Milt, Darlene, and the entire Stegall family during this unimaginable time. We mourn with them and extend our deepest condolences, love, and support.”

Chase’s cause of death remains unannounced.