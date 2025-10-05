Former NFL Star Mark Sanchez Got Stabbed In Chest And Was Then Arrested At Hospital

Former NFL star and current Fox Sports broadcaster, 38-year-old Mark Sanchez, was reportedly stabbed in the chest while in Indianapolis. He was subsequently arrested, as sources claim he was the aggressor and that the other party acted in self-defense.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), the incident occurred on Saturday, October 4. At around 12:30 a.m., IMPD responded to an area near Senate Avenue and West Washington Street after receiving reports of a stabbing.

The IMPD detailed that two young adult males, including Sanchez, were involved in an altercation. One of the men sustained lacerations while the other suffered “injuries consistent with stab wounds.” The latter man was hospitalized in stable condition, and the IMPD announced this was an isolated event and not a random act of violence.

Fox Sports issued a statement at the time, following the news of Sanchez’s hospitalization, who was present in the city to broadcast the Colts-Radiers game.

“We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

Similarly, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett addressed the incident on X, saying that it’s important for visitors to be respectful and peaceful.

“I’m grateful to the IMPD officers and Indianapolis EMS medical professionals who responded immediately to provide life-saving care,” Hogsett added. “IMPD continues to thoroughly investigate this isolated incident.”

Sanchez Arrested

However, a subsequent update announced that Mark Sanchez was arrested for his alleged role in the incident. He was arrested at the hospital on charges of battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication, all misdemeanors. Sanchez remains hospitalized and has not been booked into the Adult Detention Center.

As reported by Fox 59, the individual who allegedly stabbed Sanchez claimed he acted in self-defense. Sources cited by the outlet detail that the incident occurred near Loughmiller’s Pub & Eatery. The other individual involved was a grease disposal truck operator who works with local restaurants.

At one point, Sanchez, who is accused of acting erratically, got into an altercation with the other man. Reportedly, the former NFL star was upset that the other man’s car was blocking an alley. Sanchez then started doing wind sprints in the alley before the stabbing took place, Fox 59 reported.

Then, Sanchez allegedly attacked the other man, sources said. The truck operator tried to fend off Sanchez with pepper spray. However, he had to use a knife as the spray didn’t work, according to the sources.

Mark Sanchez played in the NFL for 10 seasons in teams such as the New York Jets, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Dallas Cowboys, among others. He has yet to provide his account of events regarding the stabbing incident.