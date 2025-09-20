Emmy Winning News Anchor Accused Of Assaulting Daughter In California: ‘Bad Things Happen In Battle’

An Emmy-winning news anchor, formerly employed by KTVU, Frank Somerville, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his 20-year-old daughter.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, the incident occurred on Monday, September 15. Somerville is accused of tackling his daughter, Callie, to the ground following an argument over money at an Arlington Avenue residence in Oakland, California.

Reportedly, Callie had arrived at his home at around 5:45 p.m. to confront him after finding out that her account had been overdrawn.

According to sources cited by the outlet, the 20-year-old had grabbed her father’s phone, prompting him to allegedly grip her neck so hard that she almost fell unconscious.

Meanwhile, Somerville allegedly told authorities that, after taking his phone, he wrapped his hands around Callie. He was attempting to prevent her from leaving, sources said.. After he was bloodied by her, Somerville allegedly took her to the ground, placing a hand on her neck and one hand over her mouth to prevent her from screaming.

Callie reportedly managed to escape to her mother’s house and called 911. Then, she allegedly told responding police officers that her father, Frank Somerville, had assaulted her.

Following the incident, Somerville was arrested on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury. He was booked into jail but was released after posting bail. As per the outlet, authorities have yet to decide whether he will face formal charges.

‘Bad Things Happen In Battle’

Following the incident, Somerville addressed the incident in a now-deleted Facebook post. As per SFGate, the former anchor said that he was sober during the altercation with Callie. He claimed he had been sober for nine months.

“I love my daughter more than anything in the world,” Somerville allegedly wrote. “I would never deliberately try to hurt her. But bad things happen in battle.”

The outlet reported that Frank Somerville had recently been cleared of a 2023 incident for which he was arrested twice in one night. It was alleged that Somerville had arrived at a family meeting while intoxicated, leading to a fight breaking out.

The Emmy-winning anchor parted ways with KTVU after he was seen slurring his speech while on-air. He had been previously charged with DUI in 2021.