Former NFL Player Jay Cutler Faces DUI and Gun Possession, Mug Shot Revealed

Jay Cutler’s mugshot from his Thursday evening DUI and firearm possession arrest in Tennessee is getting roasted on social media.

The former NFL quarterback, previously married to reality star and Kanye West conspiracy theorist Kristin Cavallari, was also arrested for failing to exercise due care and violating implied consent laws. Cutler, 41, was taken into custody at the Williamson County Jail in Franklin, a suburb adjacent to Nashville.

A bemused Jay Cutler poses for a mugshot following his arrest for driving under the influence and possessing a firearm in Tennessee on October 17, 2024. (Image via Franklin (TN) Police Department)

He posted a $5,000 bond and was released later that night, according to a representative from the Franklin Police Department per TMZ Sports.

The Internet Reacts to Jay Cutler’s Stoic Mugshot

Of course, social media immediately roasted Cutler’s mugshot. Many found his apparent lack of concern about the situation amusing.

“Jay Cutler’s ability to have the same look of bored indifference on his face in literally any context is truly remarkable,” one X user pointed out. “Very Cavallari is the perfect reality show because it is entirely just Jay making this face while whatever sort of manufactured drama is going on that week happens around him,” they added.

how jay cutler will read about his DUI arrest, probably pic.twitter.com/24CSVyIyjn — Cody Delmendo (@Cody_CHGO) October 18, 2024

“You might be thinking to yourself “wow, Jay Cutler looks rough in this photo,” but that’s his perpetual state. He just is always lookin like that,” a second X user added.

I for one certainly can not wait for the Jay Cutler DUI bodycam to be released pic.twitter.com/QESh2YHmUP — Keith Vanhathen (@KeithTheVanMann) October 18, 2024

Meanwhile, others just cracked jokes about his hit-and-miss NFL career.

“Another drive ruined by Jay Cutler,” one X user quipped. “No one ever accused Jay Cutler of being an elite decision maker,” another jokester added.

Cutler was selected by the Broncos with the 11th overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft after his time at Vanderbilt. He spent the majority of his 12 NFL seasons with the Bears. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in his third and final year with Denver in 2008. After concluding his career with the Dolphins, Cutler retired from the NFL in May 2017. He then transitioned to a broadcasting role with Fox Sports.

Meanwhile, Cutler and Cavallari tied the knot in 2013. They announced their separation in 2020 and finalized their divorce two years later. Together, they share three children: 11-year-old sons, Camden and Jaxon, and an 8-year-old daughter, Saylor.



