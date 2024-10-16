Kristin Cavallari Believes Kanye West Was Replaced With a Clone: ‘He Is Not the Same F–ing Person’

Ready to share her own Hollywood conspiracy theory, Kristin Cavallari stated that she believes Kanye West is among the celebrities who have been replaced by clones.

During the recent episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, The Hills alum went down the conspiracy theory rabbit hole. “I’m the biggest conspiracy theorist on this planet,” Cavallari proudly declared. “I believe everything.”

Kristin Cavallari then shared her theory that Kanye West is actually a clone. “I think Kanye is a clone,” she shared with her podcast co-host Justin Anderson. “And I’m going to tell you why.”

The former reality TV star spoke about how West was “really talking a lot” over the years. “He was really saying too much, [and] the cabal didn’t like that, you know,” she said. “The Illuminati, the cabal they did not like how much he was saying.”

Kristin attempted to justify her theory by noting, “He was calling a lot of people out, and he said, if I go away and I come back, and I look different, that is not me. What the f–k happened? He was gone. Remember, he fell off the face of the Earth for a little while.”

Anderson tried to give another reason behind West’s disappearance, that the Yeezy founder avoided being in the public eye to “gain weight.” However, Cavallari didn’t have a more logical explanation. “Look at him. Compare old photos of him,” Kristin pointed out. “He is not the same f–king person. It’s not. He didn’t just gain weight.”

Kristin Cavallari Also Believes Britney Spears Is a Clone

Along with Kanye West, Krist Cavallari also believes Britney Spears is a clone.

“That’s not Britney Spears,” Kristin adamantly stated. “I’m sorry, it’s not Britney Spears. Go look at photos! That’s not Britney Spears.”

She further declared, “Don’t cancel me, Hollywood. Let me have my podcast.”

Anderson then said that if Spears was a clone, it wouldn’t be a secret. He noted he would have found that out by the pop icon’s little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. He used to do her hair.

“No she wouldn’t, cause she’ll get killed,” Cavallari stated about Jamie Lynn not telling him.

Anderson quickly responded with, “OK, we’re not going into that.”

Kristin went on to expand her theory by noting “people who are going to come out and say something about clones would “get killed.” She then mentioned Anthony Bourdain, who committed suicide in 2018.

Without giving any context, Cavallari added, “There’s a list of people.”

