Former News Anchor Accused Of Killing Elderly Mother On Halloween

The frights were real for one Wichita, Kansas neighborhood on Halloween. A former news anchor allegedly killed her elderly mother. Authorities have accused her of stabbing her mom to death.

She reportedly told dispatchers that she committed the crime to “save herself.” 47-year-old Angelynn Mock is a former news anchor. On Friday, she appeared in the front yard covered in blood, terrifying neighbors.

“There was a woman who approached our vehicle with like blood, like her hands were filled, her body was filled with blood, asking to call 911,” Alyssa Castro, a neighbor, told KAKE.

Former News Anchor Accused Of Murder

Mock took Castro’s phone and ran back inside the home. She then called the cops and allegedly told them she “stabbed [her] mother to save herself.” Upon arriving at the scene, authorities found Mock covered in blood. The former news reporter reportedly had several bloody cuts on her hands.

They also found her 80-year-old mother, Anita Avers, with “unresponsive in her bed with multiple stab wounds.” Despite being rushed to the hospital, she later died from her injuries a short while later.

Authorities have charged the former news reporter with first-degree murder. They’re jailing her on a $1 million bond. Her neighbor spoke out about the shocking nature of the crime.

“Like, we never know what anyone is going through. This happened randomly, but as long as we were able to get 911 and see what we can do, that’s all I really care about,” she told KAKE.

Exactly what happened remains to be seen. Prior to her death, Avers worked as a marriage and family therapist at Wichita Counseling Professionals. Meanwhile, Mock is a former news anchor.

If you lived in Missouri, you might have seen her as a morning and evening fill-in anchor for KTVI Fox 2. She worked in the position for five years from 2011 to 2015. After leaving her job as a news anchor, she bounced between sales jobs. She then began working for a data management company.