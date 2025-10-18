No Bones About It: 2025’s Top Halloween Costumes

Halloween is upon us, boils and ghouls… and Google’s Frightgeist is back with the top costume searches and trends across the United States.

It looks like K-pop is K-Popping off this spooky season. The top three most-searched costume ideas were Rumi, Zoey, and Mira from Netflix’s wildly popular animated movie, K-Pop Demon Hunters. The film’s heroes juggle their pop stardom with secret lives as demon hunters, defending their fans from supernatural threats.

Fans in cosplay pose at a ‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ fan meetup during New York Comic Con 2025. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop)

According to Google’s analytics, Rumi is the top-trending costume, followed by Zoey and Mira. Jinu ranks fourth, with Baby Saja in fifth and Derpy the Tiger in eighth.

Google’s costume search analysis revealed other pop culture and entertainment trends, with Labubu and Minecraft’s Chicken Jockey ranking in the top 10. Meanwhile, ten years after Labubu dolls were first launched, they hit peak popularity this year. Google ranked them as the seventh-most trending costume of 2025.

Some Old Standbys Managed to Make the 2025 Halloween Costume List

Beyond the K-pop craze, other fan favorites joined the list, such as beloved characters like Toothless (from How to Train Your Dragon) and The Lorax. Google’s trends also show some unexpected choices, like Donnie Darko (from Jake Gyllenhaal’s 2001 cult hit) and Lord Farquaad (from Shrek), pointing to a fun mix of pop culture, nostalgia, and a few truly unique ideas for Halloween 2025.

Characters from Wicked also proved popular, with Elphaba landing at number 9. It’s no surprise the green-skinned star upgraded the classic witch costume, as the 2024 movie took the culture by storm and earned actress Cynthia Erivo an Oscar nomination for her performance.

Elphaba from ‘Wicked’ is shaping up to be a top Halloween costume for 2025. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Even old standbys like Superman made the cut, clocking in at number 19.

Looking for hometown favorites? Google’s annual “Frightgeist” website provides a complete list of national search rankings along with a state-by-state breakdown.