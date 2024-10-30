bbc-news-anchor-ralph-blunsom-dead-at-66

ITV and BBC News anchor Ralph Blunsom has passed away at age 66. Yorkshire Live reports that his fellow newscaster Rob Smith announced of his passing on air. The cause of Blunsom’s death has not been released to the public.

The beloved newscaster began his career as an anchor with BBC North West and later joined Granada in 2003. Blunsom spent nearly two dozen years with Granada, according to PopCulture.

The anchor was often the first reporter to arrive on the scene when a major incident would happen, such as the wildfires that burned across the U.K. in 2018. Blunsom broadcasted from Winter Hill, Lancashire as more than 250 acres of land burned, according to Yorkshire Live.

Since the news of his passing, several of his colleagues have posted tributes to the anchor. Victoria Grimes, a Granada colleague, posted to X saying, “A candle burning in @GranadaReports newsroom tonight for our Ralphy. A first-class journalist, hilarious good company, and a loyal friend. We will miss you more than you can ever know.”

Another news reporter, Jam Wiliiams-Thomas from ITV News, wrote, “Ralph. I had the absolute privilege of being your colleague, but more importantly your friend.”

He continued, “We shared so many funny times and I can still hear your laugh now. You were always a champion of me and others coming up in the industry. Love you lots mate and will miss you greatly.”

BBC Breakfast editor Richard Frediana also shared some kind words. He said, “All my thoughts with the family and friends of Ralph Blunsom, the former BBC North West Tonight and Granada Reports reporter who has died. He was always a lovely, friendly, fun colleague and he will be missed by many.”

