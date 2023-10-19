Former ‘GMA3’ Anchors T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Post Rare Intimate Gesture On Instagram

After Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ affair came to light, the couple remained relatively quiet about their romance. However, the former GMA3 anchors recently returned to social media and gave followers a glimpse into their lives.

Robach, 50, took to Instagram and shared a post that proved her relationship with Holmes is still going strong. The post detailed the couple’s training efforts for the upcoming New York City Marathon, along with a sweet romantic gesture from Holmes—a delicious bowl of post-run eggs and chorizo.

Robach captioned the post, “Let the tapering begin… and a big thank you for the post run eggs and chorizo @officialtjholmes 😋”

While the former news anchor’s heartfelt post garnered over 7k likes, she chose to “turn off” the comment section.

Shortly after Robach’s post, Holmes took to his own Instagram to share snaps of the couple’s intense marathon training.

In both former GMA3 host’s social media uploads, they didn’t actually post pictures of each other. In Amy’s post, the only evidence of T.J. is her mention of him in the post’s caption. In T.J.’s post, he didn’t tag Amy, only posting a sliver of her leg in the photo.

While the couple have kept their romance under wraps, it seems their recent uploads have “soft launched” Holmes and Robach’s relationship on social media.

T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach’s Controversial Affair

According to HELLO!, News of Holmes and Robach’s affair initially broke in November 2022. Before the affair, both were married. Amy was formerly committed to actor Andrew Shue, and T.J. to attorney Marilee Fiebig.

While Robach’s relationship with Shue reportedly allegedly ended before the affair, Holmes and Fiebig filed for divorce shortly after the news broke.

Holmes and Fiebig share a ten-year-old daughter, Sabine, while Amy shares 21-year-old Ava Monroe and 16-year-old Annalise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.