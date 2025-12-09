former-disney-channel-star-feuds-with-white-house-over-use-of-her-song-for-ice-video

Former Disney Channel star Sabrina Carpenter made it clear where she stood with the Trump administration, slamming the White House for using one of her songs in an immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) video.

Videos by Suggest

The situation started late last month when the White House posted a video of ICE arrests with Carpenter’s single “Juno” playing in the background without permission.

The clip repeats the lyric, “Have you ever tried this one?”

Not putting up with the White House’s antics, the Disney Channel alum stated on social media, “This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

Although the post was deleted, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson responded to Carpenter’s remark by stating, “We won’t apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country.”

Referring to another song from Carpenter, Jackson said, “Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”

Days after the former Disney Channel star’s public call-out, the White House posted another ICE arrest video featuring an altered clip of Carpenter on Saturday Night Live. The video starts with her appearing on stage with cast member Marcello Hernández during her Oct. 18 appearance on the show.

However, her voice was altered to say, “I think I might need to arrest someone for being too illegal” with Gucci Mane’s “I Get the Bag” playing in the background.

Carpenter’s actual statement was, “I think I might need to arrest someone for being too hot.”

Several Artists Have Slammed the Trump Administration For Using Their Work Without Permission

The Disney Channel alum isn’t the first musician to call out the Trump administration for using her work without permission.

Fellow popstar Olivia Rodrigo recently slammed the administration for using her single “All American B—” in an ICE video without her permission.

“LEAVE NOW and self-deport using the CBP Home app. If you don’t, you will face the consequences,” the video reads.

Olivia Rodrigo called out the Trump administration’s decision to use her song without permission. “Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda.”

Weeks before Rodrigo’s incident, Kenny Loggins publicly spoke out against President Trump after “Danger Zone” was used without permission.

The video shows Trump wearing a crown as he piloted an F-18 fighter jet with “King Trump” on the side. He then dumped brown liquid matter on “No Kings” protesters.

“Danger Zone” played in the background throughout the video.

Loggins spoke out against the video in a statement.

“This is an unauthorized use of my performance of ‘Danger Zone,’” he stated. “Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied.”

He then added, “I request that my recording on this video be removed immediately.”







