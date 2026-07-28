Cracker Barrel CEO Steps Down One Year After Controversial Rebrand

America finally has its most pressing crisis resolved.

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Cracker Barrel’s CEO is setting aside her rocking chair, nearly a year after an audacious rebrand attempt sent red-blooded, biscuit-loving patriots into a full-blown meltdown.

The restaurant, beloved for its country-themed dining experience that feels like stumbling into your great-grandmother’s attic, announced on July 27 that CEO Julie Masino will be hanging up her apron next month. She’ll stick around in an advisory capacity until Oct. 9, presumably to ensure no one sneaks any more bold new ideas past the front porch.

So, who will take the reins of an establishment so deeply cherished by Americans that they staged protests over a logo change and slightly brighter lighting? According to the Associated Press, David Deno will step into the CEO role on Aug. 10. Deno previously served as CEO of Bloomin’ Brands (the parent company of Outback Steakhouse) from 2019 until his retirement in 2024. He has also held executive roles at Best Buy and Yum Brands, the company behind KFC and Taco Bell.

Take heart, red-blooded Americans… if you’ve survived the chaos of fast food empires and big-box retail, you’re more than qualified to protect America’s beloved biscuits.

Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Masino Underestimated America’s Passion For Antique Decor

Julie Masino’s tenure at Cracker Barrel reads like a cautionary tale straight out of a business school textbook. Hired in July 2023 after a career at Taco Bell and Starbucks, Masino was brought in to shake things up at the Tennessee-based chain and its 660 locations across 43 states. Shake things up she did: introducing flashy new menu items like Hashbrown Casserole and Shepherd’s Pie to lure in dinner crowds, and daring to brighten the walls and swap out those famously uncomfortable wooden chairs.

NEW: Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino to step down just one year after the company’s disastrous rebrand.



Masino oversaw the company’s axing of Uncle Herschel and their restaurants’ iconic tchotchkes.



“The feedback's been overwhelmingly positive that people like what… pic.twitter.com/QonxhL2bSl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 27, 2026

But perhaps the gravest sin of all, the one that truly rattled the cornbread-loving faithful, came last August when Cracker Barrel announced it would be retiring its beloved logo. Gone was the iconic image of Uncle Hershel, an overall-clad elder statesman leaning proudly on a barrel, alongside the storied words “Old Country Store.” In its place? Just the name. No Uncle Hershel… no barrel.

No soul.

Had America truly fallen so far?

The shocking redesign that outraged America’s heartland. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Of course, keyboard warriors stormed the comments across the internet, clutching their metaphorical biscuits in outrage over both the logo and the store makeovers. Unsurprisingly, President Donald Trump couldn’t resist wading into the biscuit battle, taking to Truth Social to declare that Cracker Barrel “should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before.”

Masino reversed course within days after taking the honky tonk beat down. Uncle Hershel was saved, and the remodel plans were quietly buried.

Cracker Barrel Sales Suffered in the Wake of Controversial Rebrand

Not quite crisis averted, though. Cracker Barrel’s same-store restaurant sales nosedived 5% last fall and a gut-punch 7% in the quarter ending Jan. 30, 2026. The retail stores fared even worse. Turns out, you can put the logo back, but you can’t always win back the hearts (or the wallets) of cornbread loyalists.

With Masino ousted, America’s biscuits are safe once more. Whether David Deno can restore the cornbread faithful’s trust remains to be seen.

America’s heartland holds its collective breath as it gazes into the horizon.

Hopeful.