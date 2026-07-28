Paramount+ Show Canceled

A Paramount+ rom-com favorite has been canceled, with the show’s third season being its last on the streamer.

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Stars Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer recently took to social media to let Colin from Accounts fans in on the sad news.

The acting duo, who play unlikely lovers Gordon and Ashley and co-created the series together, broke the news in an Instagram video last week. Dyer confirmed that “this is our last season,” which was met with a montage of “Colin” characters rattling off a string of expletives (a fitting response, honestly). Dyer began to explain that “creatively, it just feels like…” before Brammall jumped in to finish the thought: “It feels like the right time for these characters, for this world. We don’t want to flog a dead horse.” He also made the very compelling case that “comedy comes in threes.”

Brammall added that they would “miss it terribly,” and apologized to any disappointed fans. “We love making TV for you guys,” Dyer insisted.

““Creatively, it feels like the right time to say goodbye to Colin from Accounts after three seasons,” Dyer and Brammall further explained in a statement, via Deadline.

Brammall and Dyer also shared their love for the entire creative process, from “writing all 24 episodes” to “acting on set with our brilliant cast and spunky crew.” While they admit they’re “going to miss making this show terribly,” they shared their hope that fans will “love season three as much as we do,” signing off with a heartfelt “thank you for watching; it means the world.”

No Word on When the Final Season of ‘Colin From Accounts’ Will Stream on Paramount+

Originally airing on Australian network Binge, Colin from Accounts stars real-life couple Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer as Gordon and Ashley, two Sydney singles whose lives collide over a scruffy stray dog they name Colin. Despite the obstacles life throws their way, the two strike up an unlikely romance.

Harriet Dyer, Patrick Brammall and Colin. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

The show also boasts a talented supporting cast. Among them are Emma Harvie as Ashley’s best friend Megan, Genevieve Hegney and Michael Logo as Gordon’s colleagues Chiara and Brett, and Helen Thomson bringing quirky energy to the role of Ashley’s mother Lynelle.

Colin From Accounts debuted in the U.S. in November 2023 with an eight-episode first season, followed by Season 2 in September 2024. The show secured a third season renewal last year.

Meanwhile, the show’s third season has yet to receive a premiere date on Paramount+.