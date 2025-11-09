Olivia Rodrigo Slams Trump Administration For Using Her Music For ‘Racist, Hateful Propaganda’

Olivia Rodrigo is putting the Trump administration on notice after one of her hit songs was featured in a video promoting deportation efforts.

In a clip posted on the Department of Homeland Security and White House Instagram pages, Rodrigo’s “All American B-tch” song played as ICE agents arrest and deport various undocumented people.

“LEAVE NOW and self-deport using the CBP Home app. If you don’t, you will face the consequences,” the video reads.

Olivia Rodrigo condemned the Trump administration’s decision to use her song without permission. “Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda.”

The comment was eventually deleted, but screenshots of it were caught by Deadline. The song has since been removed from the video.

Olivia Rodrigo Isn’t the Only Musician Unhappy With the Trump Administration For Using Their Music

This isn’t the first time that the Trump administration has been called out for using music without permission.

In late October, Kenny Loggins publicly spoke out against President Trump after the world leader used his iconic song “Danger Zone” in a video featuring his AI “King Trump” jet.

The clip shows Trump himself wearing a crown as he piloted an F-18 fighter jet with “King Trump” on the side. He then dumped brown liquid matter on “No Kings” protesters.

“Danger Zone” played in the background throughout the video.

In a statement, Loggins made it clear where he stood about the video.

“This is an unauthorized use of my performance of ‘Danger Zone,’” he stated. “Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied.”

Loggins also noted, “I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately.”

The music legend further shared that he couldn’t imagine anyone wanting his music used or associated with anything created with the sole purpose of dividing the country.

“Too many people are trying to tear us apart,” he also pointed out. “And we need to find new ways to come together. We’re all Americans, and we’re all patriotic. There is no ‘us and them’ – that’s not who we are, nor is it what we should be. It’s all of us.”

“We’re in this together,” Loggins then added. “And it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us.”





