’80s Music Legend Slams President Trump for Using His Song in AI ‘King Trump’ Jet Video

’80s music legend Kenny Loggins has slammed President Trump for using his iconic song “Danger Zone” in his AI “King Trump” jet video.

Videos by Suggest

Over the weekend, Trump posted a video of himself wearing a crown as he piloted an F-18 fighter jet with “King Trump” on the side as he dumped brown liquid matter on “No Kings” protesters.

“Danger Zone” was used as background music in the video.

In a statement to Variety, Kenny Loggins called out President Trump for not seeking authorization to use his song for the video.

“This is an unauthorized use of my performance of ‘Danger Zone,'” Loggins confirmed. “Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied.”

He then stated, “I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately.”

The music legend then stated he couldn’t imagine anyone wanting their music to be used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing the country.

“Too many people are trying to tear us apart,” Loggins also said. “And we need to find new ways to come together. We’re all Americans, and we’re all patriotic. There is no ‘us and them’ – that’s not who we are, nor is it what we should be. It’s all of us. We’re in this together, and it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us.”

Millions of People Hit the Streets to Protest Against President Trump Over the Weekend

According to various media outlets, nearly seven million people attended more than 2,700 “No Kings” protests throughout all 50 US states on Oct. 18.

The Oct. 18 protests followed up the first set of “No Kings” demonstrations, which occurred on Jun. 14.

“What began in June as a single day of defiance has become a sustained national resistance to tyranny,” the No Kings website states. “Spreading from small towns to city centers and across every community determined to defend democracy.”

President Trump shared his thoughts about the protests.

“I’m not a king,” he also stated while speaking to reporters. “I work my a— off to make our country great. That’s all it is. I’m not a king at all.”

He then said, “I think it’s a joke. I look at the people – they’re not representative of the country. And I looked at all the brand new signs… I guess it was paid for by [George] Soros and other radical left lunatics. It looks like it was. We’re checking it out.”





