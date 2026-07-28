Justin Baldoni’s Wife Seemingly Shades Blake Lively in 15th Wedding Anniversary Tribute

Justin Baldoni’s wife, Emily, seemingly shaded his It Ends With Us co-star, Blake Lively, while celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary.

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The duo posted separately on Instagram celebrating their special marriage milestone on Monday.

“13 years later… we’re still dancing,” Justin wrote, while sharing a photo of him and Emily dancing at their wedding. “Happy anniversary, my love. I’m pretty sure this was the exact moment my pants ripped open.”

Emily’s post featured a photo of Justin lifting her for a kiss during their wedding ceremony. “Marriage: still my favorite lift,” she wrote. “Thirteen, baby!!”

Some of the commenters on Emily’s post suggested she was throwing “shade” at Blake, who was previously involved in a years-long battle with Justin after accusing him of sexual harassment while the two were filming It Ends With Us.

In the film, Justin’s character lifts Blake during a kissing scene.

“I bet you this lift did not hurt his back!” one commenter stated, referring to an alleged comment Justin made to Blake about the lift.

The Baldonis Previously Said They Were ‘Healing’ After the Legal Battle

The anniversary posts come nearly three months after Justin and Blake settled their legal battle. The couple recently posted a video about their thoughts on the situation

“We are healing,” Justin explained. “If you’ve ever been through something traumatic, you know that healing isn’t linear. It looks different every day. We have had to rethink for ourselves what is real, and what matters. It’s this. It’s our family, it’s our friends, it’s our community, who have been there for us, it’s our faith.”

“There’s so much more to say,” Emily shared. “The time will come. But for now, we are going to focus on continuing the healing and hanging out with our kiddos and enjoying life.”

Elsewhere in the video, Justin said, “We don’t even know if this is the right thing to say. We just know we need to share something. What I will say is that there have been so many painful things that have been spoken into existence over the last couple of years.”

Emily pointed out that “the truth and the facts have spoken for themselves.”

