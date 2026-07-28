former-cbs-actress-arrested-on-battery-charge

It seems the drama has followed one CBS soap opera alum off-screen, as the actress has reportedly been arrested for battery.

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Brenda Dickson, known for her role as Jill Foster Abbott on The Young and the Restless, was arrested and booked on July 9 for misdemeanor battery, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office via TMZ.

The outlet added that the actress, who appeared on the CBS soap from 1973 to 1980 and again from 1983 to 1987, was released the same day on her own recognizance.

According to law enforcement sources via TMZ, LAPD officers were called to a Hollywood location on the night of July 8 to investigate a battery. The 77-year-old actress allegedly assaulted someone, resulting in her arrest. The identity of the alleged victim, their relationship to Dickson, and what sparked the alleged altercation remain unclear.

CBS actress Brenda Dickson in 2020. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Aside from her work on The Young and the Restless, Dickson also appeared in Men at Law, The FBI, Love American Style, and Falcon Crest. Last year, Dickson revealed she had been evicted from her condo and left homeless. She took to social media to ask followers to donate to her GoFundMe page to help cover legal fees, food, and shelter.

Meanwhile, Dickson’s last Instagram post from late last week makes no mention of the recent arrest.