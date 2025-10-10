Former College Football Star Charged With Girlfriend’s Death In ATV Crash

A former college football player, 24-year-old Julian Fleming, has been arrested and charged months after his girlfriend, Alyssa Boyd, 23, died in an ATV crash.

As reported by NBC News, the incident occurred back on May 23 in Columbia Township, Pennsylvania. According to police, Fleming was operating an ATV at the time, which crashed after hitting a deer that “ran into the roadway.” As a result of the crash, Boyd was killed.

“They were both knocked unconscious,” Fleming’s attorney, David Bahuriak, told the outlet. “When he came to, she wasn’t breathing. He was traumatized.”

As per PEOPLE, while Boyd was pronounced deceased at the scene, Fleming was transported to a local hospital. He had sustained serious injuries. However, he was released shortly after.

Following the crash, Fleming cooperated with the police. His blood alcohol content test allegedly returned with a 0.118 reading, which exceeded the Pennsylvania legal limit of 0.08. Furthermore, as per The New York Times, neither Fleming nor Boyd was using protective equipment.

Fleming turned himself in on October 8. He was charged with homicide by motor vehicle, DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, among other related counts. He has since been released, according to Bahuriak, after posting his $75,000 bond.

“Regardless of whether there was alcohol involved or there wasn’t alcohol involved, this was an unavoidable event,” the attorney told NBC News. “He hadn’t operated (the ATV) in unlawful manner. He hadn’t done anything wrong when this deer ran into the roadway.”

Reportedly, Julian Fleming played four seasons for Ohio State, where he had a remarkable 2022 season as a wide receiver. However, a decline in his performance led him to be transferred to Penn State in 2024, where he played for one year.

He was set to be signed with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers as an undrafted player. The signing would not come to be, unfortunately, as he failed a physical due to his hip and back injuries, CBS Sports reported.

Bahuriak told NBC News that Fleming was hopeful of signing with an NFL team. He had been training to reach that goal, the attorney said.