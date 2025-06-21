Drunk Mother Sentenced After Killing 4, Including Her 3 Kids, In Douglas County, Nebraska

A 34-year-old Nebraska woman, Rachel Bickerstaff, was sentenced after the violent and tragic car crash that took the lives of four, including three of her children. Bickerstaff drove way past the speed limit while drunk, which led to the fatal results.

Videos by Suggest

According to KMTV, Bickerstaff was sentenced to a maximum of 180 years in prison on Wednesday, June 18. She will be eligible for parole after serving 70 years, which means that Bickerstaff will most likely spend the rest of her life behind bars.

“The sentence is what it should be. Each one of those lives mattered,” County Attorney Don Kleine said, calling the crash “horrific.” Judge Molly Keane seemed to agree, saying, “The severity of this crash cannot be overestimated.”

According to WOWT, the crash occurred on September 27, 2024. Investigators stated that Bickerstaff was driving at 142 miles per hour near 10th and Douglas streets in Douglas County, Nebraska. After she ran a red light while going over 100 mph, she violently crashed into another driver, 70-year-old Michael Sales.

As a result of the violent high-speed crash, Sales was killed. Moreover, Bickerstaff’s children, who were inside her vehicle at the time, also perished during the crash. These include a 5-year-old, an 18-month-old, and a newborn.

Court documents cited by WOWT show that her blood alcohol level, at the time of the crash, was .216. That is almost three times the legal limit in Nebraska.

In March 2025, Rachel Bickerstaff pleaded “no contest” to four counts of motor vehicle homicide. A DUI causing serious bodily injury charge was dropped as part of her plea deal. Additionally, Bickerstaff was charged with assault of a confined person in May 2025 after she allegedly assaulted her cellmate while in jail.

‘I Dropped To The Floor’

During the sentencing hearing, Laura Sales, Michael’s daughter, delivered a powerful victim impact statement, describing how she found out about her father’s death.

“I dropped to the floor of my living room screaming,” Laura told the court. “It felt like my soul had left my body. That moment shattered everything.”

While talking about Michael, Laura described him as a hardworking man and “just a good guy.” She added that their family is still “figuring out” how to recover from the loss.

Bickerstaff also got her chance to address the courtroom and the mourning families.

“I can say over and over how sorry I am, but that would never change the situation,” Bickerstaff said, as per WOWT. “The hurt and pain I caused, I wish I could take it back. I would trade my life for all four lives lost.”

Judge Keane seemed to believe Bickerstaff’s remorse. However, the judge believed that the chances of Bickerstaff committing a similar offense were high.

“We feel like justice was served, and we are so sorry for the loss of those three sweet little girls, and we will miss our dad forever,” Laura Sales said following the sentencing.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.