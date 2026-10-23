Former Alabama Athlete Has a Baby on the Way

Former professional softball player Ally Shipman is pregnant with her first child. Shipman and her husband JT Shrout are expanding their family two years after getting married.

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The couple made the announcement via Instagram.

“Surprise!!! Baby Shrout coming February 2027🍼🫶🏼,” she wrote. “God is SO good and we are so excited for this next chapter!” She then encouraged fans to view all the pictures to reveal the baby’s gender.

In the pictures, Shipman and Shrout are standing in front of a banner reading “He or She” with a small cake on the table. Another picture shows the cake after being cut, and a slice on a plate. You can see that the cake inside is blue-green, indicating it’s a boy.

Several of Shipman’s fellow softball players commented on the post, showing their excitement for her pregnancy.

“I’m in tears again,” Montana Fouts wrote.

“Whattttt! Let’s go,” Danielle Lawrie wrote.

“OH MY GOSH STOP WHAT,” Ashley Prange added.

Jocelyn Alo Evans wrote “AWWW CONGRATS SHROUT FAMILY💙💙💙💙”

“OMG YAYAYAYA CONGRATS,” Lauren Johnson also wrote.

Shipman and Shrout married in July 2024 after becoming engaged in 2023. About a month before her pregnancy announcement, she shared a post to commemorate their two year anniversary.

“Happy 2 Year Anniversary to my best friend and husband! I thank Jesus every day for bringing me YOU🫶🏼 Jake, you truly are my hero, my rock, and my everything. Cheers to many more memories and anniversaries to come! ❤️💍,” she wrote.