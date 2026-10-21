Forgotten ’80s Sci-Fi Show Returns to TV

A long-forgotten 80s cartoon is coming back to the air, and if you’re an early bird, you might just catch it.

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MeTV Toons recently announced that they added the short-lived cartoon Centurions to their late night viewing schedule. The show, which is new to the network, airs weekdays at 4:00 a.m. before The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!

Centurions is a science fiction cartoon created by Ruby Spears, that ran in 1986. At first, it was a five-part miniseries before being turned into a 60-episode main series.

The show focused on the Centurions, a group of men dressed in specially created exo-frames that allow them to fuse with assault weapons. Those weapons are sometimes equipped with diving or space gear depending on the mission.

Their main goal is to defeat the evil cyborg mad scientist Doc Terror, who seeks to turn the inhabitants of Earth into robot slaves.

Main voice actors included Pat Fraley as Max Ray, Vince Edwards as Jake Rockwell, Bob Ridgely as Ace McCloud and Ron Feinberg as Doc Terror.

A toy line was released, as well as DC comic books and a video game.

MeTV Toons “is dedicated exclusively to the very best of classic animation, from Hollywood-era shorts to made-for-television favorites,” according to a press release. The only TV network dedicated exclusively to classic cartoons, it “features dozens of the world’s most loved classic cartoons, harkening back to the glory days of cartoons on TV.”