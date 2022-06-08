My Go-To Summer Sandals Killed My Feet Until I Tried This Revolutionary Product 

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Sometimes, the gods shine down on us and we find the most beautiful pair of shoes. They “go” with every outfit. They were on sale! They’re stylish and cute, maybe even trendy, and for the most part comfortable. Except for that one spot, right there. Ope, that spot keeps hurting. Yep, that’s for sure gonna leave a blister.

It doesn’t matter if you’re rocking espadrilles like Duchess Kate Middleton or a pair of casual Superga sneakers this summer, if you’re in pain, it can ruin your whole day. Planned a day of hiking, window-shopping, or site-seeing? You’ll likely spend more time sitting on benches than traipsing around a new town if your feet are hurting. So, what’s the answer?

Goodbye, Blisters

These ingenious Foot Petals, made from 100% Poron, will keep your tootsies happy, no matter what style of shoe you choose to wear. Poron, a rubber-like material, has a smooth surface for comfort and provides immediate impact absorption. The discreet petals cushion spots that rub your feet, helping you avoid painful blisters and calluses.

The springy, foam material will help keep feet cool, dry, and comfortable all day. Unlike many blister remedies, these petals stop the blisters before they even form, providing pressure-point relief.

Wear Your Favorite Shoes Without Pain

Whoever said, “beauty is pain,” probably had at least one pair of shoes that were excruciating to wear. Luckily, with these handy petals, pain doesn’t have to be part of the “beauty” experience anymore. And, we’re all for a mostly painless existence, especially when it comes to our footwear.

A happy Amazon customer raved, “I had a pair of sandals that was rubbing the top of my right foot raw in one particular spot. I stuck one of these little cushions on the underside of the sandal—problem solved!”

So, wear whatever shoes you choose this summer! Just don’t forget a package of Foot Petals wherever your summer takes you.

More From Suggest