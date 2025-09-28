Florida Woman Ignored Boyfriend’s Calls. He Then Almost Killed Her With Baseball Bat: Police

A 51-year-old Florida man, Jamie Michael Lane, is accused of almost killing his girlfriend with a baseball bat after she ignored his calls.

According to an arrest report obtained by WPLG, the incident occurred on Tuesday, September 23. Lane and his girlfriend, who had been together for seven years, had been reportedly arguing throughout the day.

The Homestead Police Department detailed that Land had been calling the victim, who, in turn, ignored him. This led him eventually to arrive at her residence. Upset, he began knocking on the door, but again, the victim chose to ignore him.

Allegedly, Lane kicked the door and broke into the victim’s residence. Then, armed with a baseball bat, he entered the woman’s bedroom and struck her three times, police said.

The report details that the woman was struck in the forehead, on the back of her head, and in her left arm as she was trying to defend herself.

Police alleged that the victim eventually shouted, “Stop before you kill me.” Bizarrely, Lane reportedly got on his knees, prayed, and asked for forgiveness. He is then accused of fleeing his girlfriend’s residence.

Injuries, Charges

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors found that she had suffered a left frontal hematoma. Additionally, it is possible she suffered a skull or facial fracture, and a neurosurgeon found that she had a possible blood clot that might require surgery.

Authorities said that they recovered the wooden bat allegedly used during the attack. Reportedly, the bat was found broken.

On Wednesday, September 24, Jamie Michael Lane turned himself in to the authorities. He was charged with one count of attempted felony murder, as reported by Law & Crime. The 51-year-old is currently being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

As per the outlet, a stay-away order was issued against Lane, ordering him not to approach or contact the victim. His arraignment has been scheduled for October 14.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.