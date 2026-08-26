Famed Rapper Shares Touching Letter From Dolly Parton Despite Never Meeting

As the world mourned the sudden death of Dolly Parton, famed rapper Eminem shared a touching letter he received from the country music legend, despite never having met her.

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In his latest Instagram post, Eminem paid tribute to Parton by sharing the letter.

“Marshall (Eminem),” she penned. “Congratulations on your induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Your performance was amazing, and everybody said so. Even though I don’t know a lot about rap music, I’ve come to know that you are the very best at it.”

She then wrote, “Aside from that I hope what I have to say will not seem weird or strange to you but I have always felt some unexpected connection to you like I know you somehow. I had hoped to meet you at the show but you know how nuts those things are, personally I hate ’em and I missed my chance but maybe someday we’ll meet.”

Parton then encouraged the rapper to keep doing what he’s doing because he does it well. “No matter how complex your world may be just know you are very special,” she added. “And touch people in ways you don’t even know.”

She finished the letter with “with love & respect.”

Both Eminem and Parton were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022.

Eminem Says Parton’s Note Had an Impact on Him

In the post’s caption, Eminem penned a heartfelt statement about Parton, stating that her note had an impact on him.

“I’m sorry we never got a chance to meet,” he noted. “But getting this note from Dolly really had an impact on me. She definitely didn’t have to take the time to do it.”

He then noted, “Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense. Rest easy Dolly. And thank you for the kind words.”

Fans of both Enimen and Parton took to the comment section to react to the letter.

“She understood your struggles growing up,” one fan wrote. “Her level of empathy will never be matched.”

Another fan stated, “Dolly really had the whole world wishing they got one more chance to meet her. She would’ve loved you, Em.”