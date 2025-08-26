17-Year-Old Girl Shot In The Head While At Bronx Basketball Game

A basketball game in the Bronx was brutally interrupted by a shooting allegedly carried out by gang members. As a result, one 32-year-old man was killed, and four others were injured. Among them is 17-year-old Anthonaya Campbell, who was struck in the head by a stray bullet and is in critical condition.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by the New York Post, the incident occurred on Saturday, August 23. At around 5:30 p.m., during a basketball tournament in Baychester, gunmen opened fire, killing the aforementioned man and injuring four others.

As reported by WABC, Anthonaya was struck by a stray bullet in the back of her head. According to Jennifer Talbot, the 17-year-old’s mother, the bullet is not lodged behind her eye, and she remains in critical condition.

“She must have got up and tried to run,” Talbot said. “My grandson was there and he ran up and thought that she was dead. And my other daughter went down there and panicked and somebody else started to do CPR.”

Joy Turned Into Horror

As per The Post, Talbot had received her PhD in mental health and psychology that very same day. Anthonaya was not able to make it to her graduation. However, she remained in contact with her mother, joining her in her joy over her accomplishment.

“She felt bad because she didn’t get to come, and I kept telling her, ‘You should be here,'” Talbot told the outlet. “But I told her I couldn’t finish speaking to you because I was in the middle of graduation.”

However, the joy turned into horror when she got the devastating news. Her daughter had been shot and was in the ICU.

“It took more than 17 minutes for my daughter to get CPR, which made a big difference in her condition,” Talbot added, as per WABC. “If we had officers actually present, it would have been a lot sooner.”

Anthonaya Campbell remains in critical condition. She is not breathing on her own, but Talbot revealed doctors wanted to give her a blood transfusion on Sunday.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting. According to WABC, all four have been charged with murder, while three of them have also been charged with gang assault.