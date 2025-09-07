Florida Woman Accidentally Walked Up To Wrong Home, Got Shot 17 Times By Homeowner: Police

A 50-year-old Florida man, Roman Rawicki, allegedly shot 17 times at a woman who mistakenly walked up to his home in Palm Bay. He now faces attempted first-degree charges.

According to a probable cause affidavit reviewed by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on Sunday, August 31. At the time, the woman, unnamed, was following a friend to their home. She, however, eventually found herself lost. In what would be an almost fatal turn of events, the woman “mistakenly” arrived at Rawicki’s residence.

The woman began walking to Rawicki’s driveway. However, she soon realized she had arrived at the wrong house. However, Rawicki, seeing the woman approaching, allegedly physically attacked and restrained her in an arm lock, the affidavit alleged.

Somehow, the woman managed to call the friend she was following, who arrived shortly after. The affidavit detailed that Rawicki allegedly stopped restraining the woman, throwing her to the ground instead.

The two friends, thinking the nightmare was over, tried to drive away from the scene. However, Rawicki allegedly returned to his home, grabbed a gun, got back outside, and fired at their vehicle approximately 17 times.

Arrested And Charged

The affidavit detailed that Rawicki himself called 911, allegedly identifying himself as the shooter. The man, at that moment, told the dispatcher that he understood that the woman had arrived at his house by mistake, according to the document.

Post-Miranda, Rawicki allegedly told the police that he believed that the woman who mistakenly approached his home was a prostitute. He decided to attack her because he feared for “his wife’s safety,” the affidavit added.

However, video footage reviewed by police allegedly shows the woman walking up to the man’s home “in a non-threatening manner.”

It was then revealed that, during the alleged attack, Rawickis’ children were inside his residence, a child neglect affidavit alleged, adding that the kids were “afraid during the confrontation.” The document stated that the children were inside a vehicle close by when Rawicki allegedly began discharging his gun.

Roman Rawicki was arrested on multiple charges. Among them are attempted first-degree murder, false imprisonment, child neglect, and criminal mischief.