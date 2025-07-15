Wisconsin Woman Left And Ignored Mother In Filth For A Year To Run Crime Blog

A 40-year-old woman, Elizabeth A. Drake, was sentenced for abusing her 72-year-old mother for at least a year. Reportedly, Drake left her mother in a filthy bed and ignored her cries for help.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Law & Crime, police responded to Drake’s home in Green Bay on December 13, 2023. At the time, a delivery driver heard Drake’s mother yelling for help and “banging on windows.”

Green Bay Police Department officers arrived at the residence and were met by Drake. The complaint stated that Drake said her mother was fine. However, the officers told Drake they needed to see her mother, to which Drake responded by warning them that the elderly woman’s room was messy.

Upon entering the house, officers were met with a foul smell and clutter, with bugs “all over the home.”

When the officers entered the mother’s bedroom, however, they were unable to find her given the “amount of garbage and other items in the room.” These items, as per the complaint, were “soiled diapers, garbage, clothes, pop cans and other miscellaneous items.”

At that moment, Drake’s mother asked for help, saying that her daughter was “holding her prisoner.”

An officer who approached the elderly woman found that she had “bed sores, urine material stuck to her hair, and what looked to be bug droppings on her.”

Officers found out through the mother that she had fallen a year before, resulting in a broken leg. Drake was supposed to take care of her. Instead, she was left bedridden for at least a year, unable to bathe or use the bathroom.

Drake, however, said that her mother “chose” to live in the conditions she was found in.

A Crime Blog

Elizabeth A. Drake was arrested and, while she requested an attorney, she continued to talk. As per the complaint, she found her mother’s cries for help annoying. This is because she she ran a crime blog called Green Bay Crime Reports, which also has a Facebook page.

As per Law & Crime, the website was taken down, but thanks to the Wayback Machine, it is readable. In particular, one blog post allegedly written by Drake reveals her state of mind following her arrest.

“My mother was not bedridden for a year. Four weeks maybe. She doesn’t even know when it is night or day. Here is my average day: 4am: BETH, BETH, BETH, HELP, HELP, HELP, <no response from me > does she realize I pay to live here too? My sleep is also important – her voice grows deeper in my ear HELPPPPPPP!!!!!!!” Drake allegedly wrote.

Elizabeth A. Drake pleaded no contest to one count of intentionally subjecting an individual at rist to abuse and one count of improper animal shelter on Monday, July 14. She was sentenced to one year in prison and nine months in jail.

Drake was also sentenced to three years of extended supervision, and she was ordered to have no contact with her mother.