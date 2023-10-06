‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans And Husband Investigated For Child Neglect After Son Jace’s Third Runaway

The Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason are under police investigation after her son Jace’s third disappearance.

On Wednesday, law enforcement told TMZ that Evans and Eason are being investigated for child neglect following 14-year-old Jace’s latest runaway.

According to the outlet, Jace allegedly told police officers that his stepfather, 35, assaulted him, further raising concern for a thorough investigation.

When Jace met with law enforcement, he was found with bruises on his neck and arms. Ring camera footage has been obtained by Child Protective Services highlighting the altercation between Jace and Eason.

Barbara Evans, Jenelle’s estranged mother, also claimed that Jace fled from his home as a result of Eason’s abuse. However, Jenelle took to social media to interrupt the ongoing narrative and deny Barbara’s claims.

“This isn’t about David whether you want to blame him or not,” Evans tweeted Monday.

She continued, “My mom says a lot of untrue things lately to everyone about me but wanted me to have custody? Imagine what you don’t hear from my side.”

Barbara, 70, previously had custody of Jace for 13 years. According to Page Six, Jenelle recently regained custody of Jace in March 2023. However, she claims her mother has not “tried speaking [to] or visiting” her children since July.

Jace’s runaways aren’t isolated incidents. He ran away two other times in the past several weeks, the first occurring in mid-August.

Evans hinted at the reason why Jace initially ran away, chalking up the situation to finding inappropriate content on his Snapchat.

The star explained, “Jace got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that’s when he decided to run off.”

“Jace is a good kid, and we’re not dealing with anything that most families don’t deal with while raising children,” she continued.

It is not yet known if Evans and Eason will be charged with child neglect and abuse.