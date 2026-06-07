‘Love Island’ Cast Member Reportedly Ousted After Racist Slur Use

A Season 8 Love Island cast member has been ousted after she used a racist slur.

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According to TMZ, Vasana Montgomery was dismissed by the show after she was caught on video using the n-word. In the clip, Montgomery appears to say the slur while singing along to a rap song. However, she then yells it out while a friend is playing an arcade game.

Sources close to the Love Island production told the media outlet that Montgomery was no longer on the show.

One insider shared that the videos appeared to be private and were not shared until the cast was announced. That’s why the insider believes that the videos wouldn’t have come up during the production’s vetting process.

The Season 8 Love Island cast has dealt with a series of PR incidents over the past few weeks. Another contestant, Kenzie Annis, was publicly criticized after posting with fans wearing Make America Great Again apparel.

Annis’ family has spoken out about the controversy, with her father stating that the Love Island contestant is not a supporter of President Trump.

Montgomery Has Apologized For Her Actions

Just after she was ousted from Love Island, Montgomery took to social media to apologize for her actions.

In an Instagram Stories post, Montgomery stated that she took full responsibility for what she said and understood why it hurt and upset others.

“I am embarrassed and disappointed by my words,” she wrote.

Montgomery also stated that she has “grown” as a person and has taken time to educate herself, listen, learn, and gain a better understanding of the impact such language can have on others.

“That growth does not erase my mistake,” she pointed out. “And I am not asking anyone to excuse it. I believe people should be held accountable for their actions, but I also believe in growth, learning, and becoming better.”

Montgomery then added, “To anyone I hurt or disappointed, I am truly sorry.”

Love Island USA has also posted. “The Villa runs on good vibes, and so does this community,” the post reads. “We love seeing your reactions, opinions, and debates, but everyone deserves to feel safe and respected.”

The post further shared, “This is a space for fun, not negativity – so keep it kind, keep it positive, and remember this is LOVE Island!”