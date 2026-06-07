‘Boy Meets World’s’ Will Friedle and Danielle Fishel Discuss Their ‘Hard’ Fallout With Co-Star Ben Savage

Boy Meets World co-stars Will Friedle and Danielle Fishel are making it clear where they stand regarding the “hard” fallout they had with former castmate Ben Savage.

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During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Fishel and Friedle discussed what led Savage to stop speaking to them. The trio hasn’t been in contact since 2020.

The duo, along with their other co-star Rider Strong, previously said they wanted Savage to join their Pod Meets World podcast. However, Savage declined the offer and then cut off contact shortly after.

“It’s been hard,” Friedle, who played Savage’s older brother on the show, stated. “I mean, just today, literally we were recording an episode this morning of Pod Meets World and there came a question that we all wanted to know, that we know if Ben had been on with us, it would have been answered like that and we would have heard a great story.”

He also shared, “There’s so many times I want to pick up the phone and still do. I know I’m shouting into the void, but I’m going to keep doing it. I haven’t given up on my friend. And I’m hoping that he comes back into our lives at some point, and when he does, we’re going to have a lot to talk about.”

Fishel, who played Savage’s girlfriend and then his wife on Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World, praised the fellow former child star. “I love imagining him in this new chapter of his life as a dad. I know he has had a baby girl. He’s now a husband. So I love just thinking about him [in that capacity].”

Savage Was Highly Involved in Fishel’s Life Before the Fallout

Meanwhile, Fishel spoke about how Savage had been deeply involved in her life before their decades-long friendship suddenly ended. Since the fallout, Savage has married and welcomed his first child.

“We talked a lot about how he looked forward to being a dad someday,” Fishel said. “So I like imagining this phase of life that he’s in now. And it makes me sad sometimes when I think about the fact that I would love to just know, like, ‘How’s it going? What’s happening now? What are the milestones that are being checked off?'”

Fishel also said she understands that not everyone wants to look back on their past with a “fine-tooth comb,” nor does everyone want to talk about “uncomfortable truth.”

“Honestly, there’s nothing wrong with not wanting to do that,” she declared. “The three of us said it was something that we did want to do. And although we were nervous, it was a journey we were willing and excited to go down.”

She then said she would never try to show her perspective down anyone’s throat and make them do the same things she wants to do. “It wasn’t for him,” she added, referring ot the podcast. “And so I understand. I’m not upset about that. I think when the time is right, our story of our friendship will continue, and if not, then I’m wrong.”