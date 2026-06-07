Acclaimed Country Singer ‘in Some Legal Trouble’

An acclaimed country singer, Charley Crockett, is facing some “legal troubles” while trying to release his latest album, titled “Clovis.”

Videos by Suggest

The album’s struggles began in late April, when it was released through Spotify on April 28. However, a little over a week after its debut, Crockett’s 17th album disappeared from the music streaming platform.

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Although Crockett was initially quiet about the streaming drama, he has now turned to fans for help.

“Free Clovis. I can’t release the album for a minute,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “But I don’t see why you can’t help me out with that. Looks like some of y’all already have. I got a loyal street team around this week in Nashville. I’d be there, but I’m in some legal trouble I won’t bore you with. They’ll be handing out CDs for free. You know, the way I got here.

Fans quickly took to the comment section to offer their support and help.

“Where can one locate said contraband in Nashville?” one fan wrote.

Another declared, “Some albums drop. Clovis escaped.”

Crockett Has Some Thoughts About What Led to ‘Clovis’ Being Removed From Spotify Unexpectedly

Crockett addressed the album’s release issues while on stage at the 2026 Bear Shadow Music Festival in Highlands, North Carolina, in late May.

“They took this record down, but I’m going to play one, anyway,” he explained on stage before singing the “Clovis'” opening track, “The Hallelujah Trail.”

Crockett later spoke to Rolling Stone at the same festival about the situation. “I think the music business a lot of times tends to treat mules like thoroughbreds and work thoroughbreds like mules if you don’t play their game the way they want you to play it, you know?”

He further stated that it was “above” him, which led to his album being unexpectedly removed from Spotify.

However, when asked if the album would be released again, Crockett said, “I sure hope so. I’m gonna get it out. You know, I turned down every deal I got for seven or eight years, and the Universal system offered me deals in a variety of formations before it landed with Island.”

He also pointed out, “What I’ll say is, I’m really proud of the three records I made with them. And they didn’t have any kind of say or anything over those albums. I just turned them in, and we put ’em out. And I don’t think they expected me to put records out that quickly. They have their system, and their system is these kind of two-year record cycles.”

Crockett noted that it took him some time to sign a deal in the past. “And the reason I eventually relented was because Island [Records] gave me creative and release control. I’m not sure they thought that I would ever actually exercise that control.”

Regarding whether he is currently under contract, Crockett added, “I’m out now.”