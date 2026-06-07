President Trump’s Planned Appearance at Game 3 of NBA Finals Leads to New York Knicks Issuing Security Warning

Days before Game 3 of the NBA finals, the New York Knicks issued a security warning as Madison Square Garden prepares to welcome President Trump to the event.

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In a statement, the Knicks say the arena is expected to have increased security due to the president’s presence.

“As we move closer to Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, Madison Square Garden and the United States Secret Service want to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all ticket holders by sharing security procedures that will be in place,” the statement reads.

The Knicks further stated, “A strict no-bag policy will be in effect, and fans should make every effort to limit personal items to an absolute minimum. Fans should expect enhanced security measures when entering Madison Square Garden, including TSA-style screening procedures. Guests are strongly encouraged to arrive at least two hours before tip-off to allow additional time for screening and entry. “

Fans were also encouraged to review the list of prohibited items before entering the area. “There will be no storage available for prohibited items brought to the venue.”

The world leader is notably the first president to attend an NBA finals game.

“I’ve been a fan for a long time,” Trump said while talking about the Knicks.

Critics Weigh In on Trump’s Presence at Madison Square Garden

Not long after the statement was posted, critics weighed in on Trump’s attendance at Game 3.

“I have a feeling New Yorkers will ‘welcome’ him,” one critic stated.

Another critic wrote, “Please,e for the love of God, Knicks fans… boo the s— out of him. Boo him into next week.”

Meanwhile, sports commentator Stephen A. Smith was blunt about Trump’s presence at Game 3.

“I don’t want him there,” Smith said about Trump. “It has everything to do with him disrupting and contributing at the same time to the chaos that’s going to be existing at Madison Square Garden.”

Smith also predicted that the atmosphere during the game would be unlike anything anyone had ever seen. “You don’t understand what Monday is going to be like in New York City,” he said. “There is nothing short of madness that is coming the way of everybody come Monday.”