Florida Men Convicted For Going On A ‘Hunt’ And Killing A 4-Year-Old Girl In Violent Shooting

Five Florida men have been found guilty of the 2021 murder of 4-year-old Suni Bell. All of them are to be handed a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for what prosecutors called a coordinated “hunt.”

Videos by Suggest

According to a press release issued by 13th Judicial Circuit State Attorney Suzy Lopez, Quandarious Hammond, 32, Zvante Sampson, 34, Jaylin Bedward, 26, Andrew Thompson, 26, and James Denson, 28, were convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and shooting at or within a vehicle.

“Suni Bell should have just started third grade, laughing, learning, and enjoying all the things she loved,” State Attorney Suzy Lopez said. “She lit up every room with her singing in church, her dancing, and her favorite LOL dolls. She was a protective big sister and a daughter who adored her parents.”

“Nothing can erase this tragedy, but today’s verdict ensures that those responsible for this senseless murder will be held accountable. We are humbled to stand with the family in our pursuit for justice for Suni.”

All men will be sentenced on October 27.

A ‘Hunt’

The incident occurred back in August 2021, when Suni was sitting in the backseat of her family’s vehicle. Her mother and uncle were also inside the car. While on Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa, Florida, various vehicles, in which the now-convicted murderers were, began pursuing Suni’s vehicle.

Then, at one point, the vehicles caught up to the family car, and shots were fired.

“I was just telling her to ‘get down, get down, get down” Mary Harrison, Suni’s mother, said in court, as reported by the Tampa Bay Times. “And she just kept screaming ‘Mommy.'”

One of the bullets, unfortunately, struck and killed Suni. Her mother and uncle were unharmed, albeit their lives were forever changed following Suni’s death.

While not all five men fired their weapons, Florida’s principal theory of prosecution held all five accountable for the girl’s murder. Subsequently, prosecutors proved that all five men involved played an active role in the planning and subsequent killing. Assistant State Attorney John Terry compared their actions to a “hunt.

”They were targeting whoever was in that car,” Terry said. “Sadly, it happened to be Suni Bell.”

Mary Harrison now stands relieved as justice has been served, knowing that the men responsible for her daughter’s death will spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

“I’m just glad I got justice for my baby,” she said. “I know I made her proud. I know she’s smiling from the stars.”