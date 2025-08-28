Florida Man, Wearing Batman Pajamas, Stops Burglar

A man from Florida helped the police stop a burglar while wearing Batman pajamas. According to a statement from the Cape Coral Police Department, the pajama-wearing hero hindered a burglary on Wednesday, August 27.

Man Helps Detain Burglar While Wearing Batman Pajamas

Cape Coral Police officers responded to a burglary report at a home at 2:03 AM. But upon arriving at the home, they noticed that someone had already detained the suspect. They found a man named Kyle Myvett who was wearing a pajama set that looked like Batman’s suit.

Myvett is a neighbor who told detectives he his home security cameras alerted him upon going to bed. He noticed someone attempting to break into his vehicle.

“Kyle went outside to investigate and saw the suspect rummaging through his truck,” it said. “Moments later, he found the same suspect in his neighbor’s garage and detained him until officers arrived.”

Police identified the burglar as 20-year-old Justin Schimpl, someone officers already knew from previous cases. According to detectives, Shimpl first broke into Myvett’s vehicle before rummaging through the neighbors’ vehicles.

The suspect stole a myriad of items. Some of these included two pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses, a woman’s wristlet, cash, and over $500 in gift cards.

When speaking with Shimpl, he claimed he was with another male. Police found it hard to believe the suspect since he changed the name of this friend multiple times.

“The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Helicopter as well as a Cape Coral Police Department K9 searched the area, but no other suspects were located,” it continued.

Police charged Schimpl with two counts of Burglary of an Unoccupied Conveyance (3rd degree felony), two counts of Petit Theft Under $750 (1st degree misdemeanor), and one count of Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling (2nd degree felony).

The authorities then thanked the “quick-thinking neighbor” who wore Batman pajamas for helping the police. They have since placed Schimpl in Lee County Jail.