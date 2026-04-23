leann-rimes-responds-to-comments-about-her-deep-jaw-release-video-being-fake

Weeks after she posted a video of her deep jaw release procedure, LeAnn Rimes calls out the critics who called it “fake.”

Videos by Suggest

Rimes took to Instagram in late March to share a video of herself undergoing the procedure. In it, the “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” singer was seen crying.

“Healing isn’t always quiet,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Sometimes it’s a physical letting go of things we didn’t even know we were carrying.”

Rimes then described the procedure. “The jaw is one of the body’s primary storage sites for stress. When we hold back our voice or push through pressure, the fascia in the face and neck ‘locks’ to protect us. By using the maneuvers to signal safety to the nervous system, we can finally allow that stored energy to move.”

In a livestream over the weekend, Rimes with Human Garage founder Garry Lineham, who performed the procedure, addressed the criticism of the video.

“The people were commenting on [the post], being [like], ‘Of course the camera was on, she was gonna cry.’ I’m like, ‘I can act, but I am not that good,'” she said. I am not that good. I’m not Meryl Streep.”

The country superstar then said, “That’s just real, and I feel like the older I get, and it’s been probably the last decade of my life, I feel like the more honest I can be. People finally get to see me, and there’s no pretense about that.”

Rimes added that the jaw release therapy was among the proedures she’s trying out amid her health journey. She noted she was also on a “perimenopausal, menopausal journey.”

“I’m starting to see new things show up in my body,” she added. “And so I want to be able to maintain a level of performance on stage, a level of health and wellness in my own personal life, and a sense of ease in my body.”

The Ex-Wife of Rimes’ Husband Was Among Those Who Criticized Her Over the Video

Among the online critics who came after Rimes for the video was Brandi Glanville, who was previously married to the singer’s husband, Eddie Cibrian.

Glanville mentioned the video during a recent episode of her podcast, Unfiltered. “We did see LeAnn Rimes in the news today,” the Real Housewives star shared. “I don’t understand why I saw it, and I’ve had [that procedure] done a million times [because] I have TMJ.”

Despite the remark, Glanville and Rimes seem to have a good co-parenting relationship. They previously had issues over Cibrian having an affair with Rimes during his marriage to Glanville. The former couple shares two children.





