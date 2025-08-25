Florida Inmate On Death Row For Heinous Crimes Against 13-Year-Old Takes Own Life

Matthew Lee Caylor, a Florida inmate on death row for the 2008 rape and murder of 13-year-old Melinda Hinson, took his own life in prison. According to officials, his suicide “saved the taxpayers of Florida a lot of money.”

As reported by WMBB, Caylor took his own life while in prison on Tuesday, August 19. No information on the nature of the suicide was shared by officials. That very same day, Kayle Bates, a convicted murderer, kidnapper, and sexual batterer, was executed, as per the Associated Press.

Court documents detailed the heinous crimes Caylor was convicted of. Back in July 2008, Caylor was selling drugs from a room at Valy-Lodge Motel in Panama City. He had fled Georgia while on felony probation for molesting a 14-year-old girl. Melinda was staying at that same motel with her family.

On July 8, 2008, Melinda went missing. Two days later, her lifeless body was found under Caylor’s bed.

Caylor confessed to raping Melinda and killing her with an unplugged phone cord. In a twisted admission, Caylor said that, since he had already been convicted in Georgia, he wanted to make it all “worth it.”

“[I]f I’m going to be in trouble for having sex with this girl being in my room, I might as well have sex with this girl,” Caylor said at the time.

Death Row Inmate

After raping and killing Melinda, he put her and her clothes underneath his motel room bed. Physical and DNA evidence collected from the scene and Melinda’s body corroborated Caylor’s confession.

Matthew Lee Caylor was convicted of first-degree murder, sexual battery involving great physical force, and aggravated child abuse.

As per WJHG, a new sentencing hearing, following a 2016 Florida Supreme Court ruling, ended with Caylor remaining on death row. Furthermore, he tried to appeal his sentencing numerous times, to no avail.

State Attorney Larry Basford confirmed Caylor’s suicide and referred to him as a “sexual predator.”

“Matthew Caylor was a sexual predator that had violated his parole in Georgia and came down here for a last hurrah in Bay County,” Basford said. “After a trial and numerous appeals, he knew he was facing the same inevitable fate as Kayle Bates.”

“By committing suicide, he saved the taxpayers of Florida a lot of money.”