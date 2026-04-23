Hiking Influencer Found Dead in Wilderness: Ali Leiniö Was 49

The body of Finnish hiking influencer Ali Leiniö was reportedly discovered in a wilderness area in Lapland.

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Nordic newspaper Helsingin Sanomat confirmed his death, citing Leiniö’s “close circle.” According to the outlet, the vlogger died of a seizure while exploring the Käsivarsi Wilderness Area. His body was reportedly discovered on April 10.

Leiniö was 49.

Leiniö gained a following by documenting his hikes on YouTube, where he had over 88,000 subscribers. In his channel’s description, he described hiking as “a hobby and a way of life.”

“My goal is to capture the atmosphere of hiking and nature, and create good stories from them,” Leiniö wrote in part in his channel’s description.

His final video, uploaded on April 1, documented his visit to what the title describes as “Southern Finland’s 2nd Largest Bog.” In the vlog, Leiniö noted that the local hiking trail had recently been closed by Finnish authorities and that he “wanted to go to the area to investigate.”

Fans React After Hiking Influencer Ali Leiniö Found Dead in Wilderness

Leiniö also posted regular updates to his Facebook page, which had another 8,900 followers. His final post on April 3 was a photo of him inside Kastelholm Castle. Fans have since flooded the comments to grieve and honor his impact on the hiking community.

“The most comforting part was that you got to leave where your heart beat the most… in the middle of nature you love,” one Facebook user wrote.

“Ali brought many of us great experiences to experience from a distance, got to know himself as a person, and walked his own ways in many ways as a person who left a big gap,” another fan added. “Thank you, Ali, for allowing us to follow your adventures. Steady steps and free flows to somewhere for the fellows, wherever you roam.”

“From all these comments, you can see how important Ali has been to people. Ali’s videos and Ali’s personality have made a big impression. Condolences to Ali’s family,” yet another fan wrote.