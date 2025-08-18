Illinois Ice Cream Shop Owner Allegedly Recorded Women And Girls With Hidden Bathroom Camera

An Illinois ice cream shop owner, Steven Weisberg, is accused of heinous crimes for allegedly installing a hidden camera in the shop’s bathroom and recording women and girls.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by WLS, Weisberg, owner of Flavor Frenzy, the ice cream shop located on West Lake Street in Addison, was arrested on Friday, August 15. Court documents alleged he had placed a hidden camera in the shop’s bathroom and recorded women and girls for an unspecified period of time.

Prosecutors alleged in court that before Weisberg’s arrest, the Addison Police Department had received an anonymous complaint. Police had learned of an alleged fake wall electrical outlet inside one of Flavor Frenzy’s restrooms.

While investigating, an undercover Addison police officer allegedly discovered what appeared to be a small black lens inside an outlet. The camera was positioned, prosecutors said, to record portions of the restroom, including a urinal.

Police officers eventually removed the outlet and found a camera inside, as reported by the outlet.

Heinous Crimes

Investigators believe that Weisberg allegedly installed the hidden camera years ago. Prosecutors said that he was able to access the recordings on his laptop and phone.

Furthermore, prosecutors alleged in court that a total of 11 videos were found in Weisberg’s cellphone’s “deleted” folder. In total, six people were recorded, which included three female Flavor Frenzy employees, the prosecutors alleged.

One of the alleged videos shows a 16-year-old female employee trying on different Flavor Frenzy t-shirts in the bathroom, inadvertently exposing herself to the camera. The employee was allegedly told by Weisberg to try on the different t-shirts.

The other alleged videos show other female employees, including a minor, undressing and exposing their bodies to the camera Weisberg allegedly installed.

Furthermore, since Weisberg’s arrest, four other teenage employees came forward. They allegedly told police that Weisberg had similarly asked them to model different t-shirts without a bra for photos.

Steven Weisberg is charged with child pornography and unauthorized video recording in a public place. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 15.

Currently, Flavor Frenzy is closed, and its business license was voluntarily surrendered, according to police.