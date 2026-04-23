Wayne Moss, Who Worked With Bob Dylan and Roy Orbison, Dead at 88

Wayne Moss, the legendary Nashville session guitarist who played on classic records like Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman” and worked with Bob Dylan, has died.

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Moss passed away on April 20 at the age of 88. His death was announced on Roy Orbison’s official Instagram page, though no cause was given.

Roy Orbison Jr. paid tribute to the veteran musician on Facebook.

“My dear friend, the great guitarist Wayne Moss, has died,” Orbison Jr. began in his April 20 post.

“Wayne was my Dad’s good friend and played on all the Roy Orbison Monument hits,” the post added, naming classics like “Only The Lonely,” ”Crying,” and ”Pretty Woman.”

The statement noted that Moss was a member of “‘Nashville’s A-team’ of musicians” who “played on thousands of country music hits,” including Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”

“Wayne Moss played on Åsa Orbison’s first album, Blue Bayou, and let us use his ”Cinderella Studio,” the post continued. “Thank you. We love you, Wayne.”

Born in Charleston, West Virginia, Moss moved to Nashville at 21, according to Music Row. As a young man, he played in early Nashville rock ‘n’ roll bands like the Escorts and the Casuals. Pianist Pig Robbins gave Moss his first job as a session musician. A few years later, Moss founded his own Cinderella Sound studio, where he recorded with numerous artists over the years.

Wayne Moss’s Prolific Career Included Working with Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Kris Kristofferson

Moss contributed to ’60s rock ‘n’ roll hits, including Tommy Roe’s “Sheila” and Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman.” He also reportedly did uncredited studio work for country greats like Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Kris Kristofferson. His legendary guitar work can be heard on Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and Waylon Jennings’ “Only Daddy That’ll Walk The Line.” Additionally, he toured in Brenda Lee’s band for a period.

Meanwhile, Bob Dylan hired Wayne Moss for his studio band when he came to Nashville to record Blonde On Blonde. Non-country artists like the Steve Miller Band, Grand Funk Railroad, Linda Ronstadt, and Nancy Sinatra also worked with Moss, coming to Nashville specifically to record at his Cinderella Sound studio.

Cinderella Sound continued to attract a range of clients throughout the ‘80s, ‘90s, and into the 2000s. Artists such as Jerry Reed, Connie Smith, Ricky Skaggs, Tony Joe White, John Hartford, Kathy Mattea, and Mel McDaniel all recorded there. More recently, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Gretchen Peters recorded her Mickey Newbury tribute album at the studio in 2020.

Wayne Moss was honored by the Country Music Hall of Fame as a “Nashville Cat” in 2009 and was inducted into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame in 2013. Three years later, Michael Selke published the biography Nashville Cat: The Wayne Moss Story.