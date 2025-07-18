Search History Of Colorado Dentist Takes Center Stage At His Murder Trial

A 47-year-old Colorado dentist, James Toliver Craig, is accused of murdering his wife, 43-year-old Angela Craig, with lethal doses of cyanide and tetrahydrozoline. During opening statements in his trial, investigators alleged that Craig searched for “undetectable poisons” weeks before the alleged murder.

As reported by Fox News Digital, investigators alleged that Craig used a work computer to plan the 2023 murder. Court documents obtained by the outlet claim that Craig used a clinic and a secret email account to make some disturbing searches before Angela’s death.

Investigators alleged that Craig searched for “undetectable poisons,” how to obtain them, “how many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human,” and “is arsenic detectable in an autopsy?”

Allegedly, Craig then purchased arsenic and cyanide by mail.

Moreover, investigators allege that Craig searched for YouTube videos by using different queries. Among them are “how to make poison” and “Top 5 Undetectable Poisons That Show No Signs of Foul Play.”

Defense Attorney Kelly Hyman, not related to the case, told Fox News Digital that the judge denied motions to suppress electronic evidence.

“It is likely defense counsel will continue to challenge the admissibility of various evidence gathered by the prosecution,” Hyman said.

Allegedly, among the evidence, as per Hyman, are voice messages between James Toliver Craig and another woman. That woman is believed to be a Texas orthodontist, Dr. Karin Cain.

Extramarital Affairs

Prosecutors alleged that Craig murdered Angela with his extramarital affair as the motive. It was his desire to be with Cain, whom he met at a Las Vegas dental conference weeks before Angela’s death, that led to the killing, according to prosecutors.

Furthermore, Cain allegedly lied to Cain by saying he was divorced and had moved out of his family’s home. However, as this was a lie, according to prosecutors, he had to welcome Cain as the man he portrayed himself to be.

“He’s got nine days to solve this problem,” Senior Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Mauro said in court. “He’s got nine days to be the man he promised to be.”

His alleged deceit didn’t stop with Cain. Prosecutors claimed that Craig advertised himself online as a man with a $10 million fortune, looking for “sugar babies.”

Craig’s defense, however, described his relationship with Angela as “complicated” but “loving.” Ashley Whitham, Craig’s attorney, said that Cain was like the other women her client had extramarital affairs with. She added that what occurred “wasn’t some new obsession.”

James Toliver Craig is charged with first-degree murder.