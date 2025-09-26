Florida Football Coach Accused Of Getting Into Brawl With Three Students

A high school football coach in Florida was accused of getting into a physical fight with three students. This alleged brawl happened during a practice at Blanche Ely High School, according to Local 10.

29-year-old assistant football coach Jamir Clarke was arrested in Pompano Beach by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies. Parents learned from a letter by the school’s principal that Clarke allegedly hit three students during this altercation.

According to the New York Post, the coach allegedly confronted one of his players for posting something bad online about someone he knew personally. After the player reportedly admitted to making said post, Clarke allegedly called the player a “b***h” before punching them in the face.

After witnessing the attack, other students “rushed” Clarke to help the student. The coach then allegedly began “swinging punches” at the other students. Not only did Clarke allegedly strike three students, a mirror on the wall was also cracked.

“He hit our football player first and then everybody just retaliated,” said one student. “He just got surrounded by everybody and he just started throwing punches at everybody.”

Although one victim told police Clarke could’ve de-escalated the argument, the coach triggered the brawl. The report claims that deputies searched the weightlifting room where the fight happened.

They found a locked locker room door, and once they opened it, they reportedly found Clarke “sitting on the floor with his legs crossed and the lights off.”

Deputies also pointed out the difference in size between the coach and his players. Clarke is around 6’2, while he weighs around 400-450 pounds.

“While he is arguing he acted in self-defense, he is a significant size, your honor,” said prosecutor Eric Linder in court this Wednesday. “So there is a valid reason for the teammates of this victim to be of concern as Mr. Clarke presented a risk to them.”

In response to the troubling incident, the district confirmed it would reassign Clarke. “The employee in question is being reassigned as we review the matter for further action, up to and including termination,” said the district.

“We are deeply disturbed by this incident, as the safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority.”

The principal also assured parents that Clarke wouldn’t be the school’s assistant football coach anymore. This was allegedly his only position on campus.