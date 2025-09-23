Florida Man Killed Wife With Metal Pipe In Front Of Baby After Accusing Her Of Performing ‘Voodoo’ On Him

A Florida man, 33-year-old Samijo Hemans, faces up to life in prison after being convicted of the 2021 murder of his wife, Catherine. He admitted to police that he had killed her following years of “voodoo” she reportedly performed on him.

According to a release issued by the Office of the State Attorney for the 4th Judicial District, Hemans was found guilty of second-degree murder on Thursday, September 18.

With the verdict, according to the release, Hemans faces up to life in prison. He, however, will be sentenced at a later, unspecified date by Judge Anthony Salem.

The violent incident occurred back on May 20, 2021. At the time, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to an Old Kings Road apartment after receiving a report of a deceased person.

Upon arrival, deputies were met by Samijo Hemans. He told them he had struck his wife, Catherine, with a metal pipe. After he was detained, deputies entered the house and found Catherine deceased, having suffered “severe trauma to her head.”

‘Voodoo’ Murder

During a post-Miranda interview, Hemans revealed that he had arrived at the apartment around 45 minutes before his wife and their baby. When Catherine turned her back on him and was headed to her bedroom, Hemans used a metal pipe to strike her in the back of the head.

What followed was a struggle between the two. Catherine fought for her life as Hemans was set on taking it. Both fought over the pipe, but Hemans eventually got hold of it completely. He then continued his savage beating, striking her multiple times with the hard item that would mean her doom.

Regarding a motive, Hemans admitted that they weren’t going through any argument at the time. However, he stated that he had killed years after she reportedly performed “voodoo” on him.

Catherine Lee Jackson was remembered fondly by her family. In her obituary, she is remembered as a beloved mother and family member.

“Cathy was an avid sports fan and her favorite football team was the Philadelphia Eagles,” the obituary read. “Cathy was a natural creator who enjoyed researching creative ideas on Pinterest and providing special sentimental gifts and portraits for family and friends. She was always making and creating something with her God-given talent.”

She is survived by her child, Jericho, who reportedly was present in their apartment when Hemans took her mother’s life.