Florida Fisherman Sentenced And Fined After Shooting And Poisoning Dolphins In Front Of Kids

A 31-year-old Florida fisherman, Zackery Brandon Barfield, will spend 30 days in prison and will have to pay a $51,000 fine after being found guilty of poisoning and shooting dolphins. On one occasion, Barfield shot one of the animals while children observed.

According to a press release issued by the United States Attorneys’ Office, Northern District of Florida, Barfield has had a years-long career as a licensed charter and commercial fishing captain in Panama City, Florida. However, things took a dark turn between 2022 and 2023.

Barfield, on repeated occasions, poisoned and shot dolphins, killing them as a result.

“Barfield grew frustrated with dolphins eating red snapper from the lines of his charter fishing clients,” the press release said.

As a result of his frustrations, Barfield started placing a poison named methomyl inside baitfish. This pesticide directly attacks the nervous system, and its toxicity can lead to death and severe environmental impact. Despite knowing of the poison’s effect, Barfield continued to poison the dolphins for months.

Shooting Dolphins

On several occasions, Barfield decided to take a more direct approach in his dolphin killing spree.

“While captaining fishing trips in December 2022 and the summer of 2023, Barfield saw dolphins eating snapper from his client’s fishing lines,” the press release added.

Barfield used a 12-gauge shotgun to shoot dolphins who surfaced near his vessel. On one trip, Barfield shot a dolphin while two elementary-aged children watched. He also shot a different one while two dozen fishermen accompanied him on his vessel.

“He knew the regulations protecting dolphins, yet he killed them anyway — once in front of children,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson said in a statement. “This sentence demonstrates our commitment to enforcing the rule of law. It should deter others from engaging in such conduct.”

NOAA OLE Southeast Division Acting Assistant Director Paige Casey called the dolphins’ deaths “cruel and unnecessary.”

“The subject’s actions were intentional and heartless,” Casey added. “We’ll continue to pursue any harmful acts against marine mammals. Egregious crimes such as in this case have serious consequences.”

Finally, FWC Investigations Northwest Region Captain Mike Godwin called Barfield’s actions “cruel, illegal, and a threat to the Gulf’s marine life.”

“This case shows the power of teamwork and our shared commitment to protecting Florida’s wildlife and holding offenders accountable,” Godwin added.

Zackery Brandon Barfield was sentenced to 30 days’ imprisonment, followed by a one-year term of supervised release. He was ordered to pay $51,000 on three counts of poisoning and shooting dolphins.